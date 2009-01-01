|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Rev Limiters/Timing Controllers Micro Touch MSD Westcoast
$75 shipped each. $135 for the one that also controls water injection.
For $50 I will reprogram your 95-96 787 grey box (higher rev limit, advance static timing if wanted and #5 race curve) and that includes return priority shipping.
