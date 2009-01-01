Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rev Limiters/Timing Controllers Micro Touch MSD Westcoast #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,112 Rev Limiters/Timing Controllers Micro Touch MSD Westcoast $75 shipped each. $135 for the one that also controls water injection.



For $50 I will reprogram your 95-96 787 grey box (higher rev limit, advance static timing if wanted and #5 race curve) and that includes return priority shipping. Attached Images IMG_0156.jpg (149.4 KB, 9 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

