Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 01 Ultra 150 lots of oil out exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Alabama Posts 2 01 Ultra 150 lots of oil out exhaust Hello everyone,

Ive split this up into 2 parts 1 is the background/how i got it to run & 2 is the problem itself, thanks.



1. I have a 2001 Ultra 150 that's been sitting for 2-3 years because it was running rough and we noticed oil on the water and the cost to fix back them was as much as the ski. So I decided I'd try and figure out if I can fix it. After adding a little oil to the cylinders and ruining compression, they are in normal range (120-130 psi on all 3). I siphoned the gas out, added some fresh gas, and it would crank but not start. I primed the carbs using a funnel attached to the gas lines and after that it started right up and i reconnected it to the tank line.

2. At this point I restarted the engine and turned on the water & started recording video. During this video, i noticed oil coming out of the exhaust and onto the ground. I wondered if one of the cylinders was missing and i pulled the plugs 1 by 1 to test. Pulling #3 (furthest back) and there was no noticeable difference. Pulled #2 slight drop in rpm, #1 stalls. I'm not too sure where to go from here. Any advice would be appreciated!

Thanks,

Josh



Sent from my LM-V350 using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Alabama Posts 2 Re: 01 Ultra 150 lots of oil out exhaust https://youtu.be/aCIKoZiWkrA

Video mentioned above



Sent from my LM-V350 using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2016 Location texas Age 16 Posts 68 Re: 01 Ultra 150 lots of oil out exhaust check your oil pump cable and if its messed up that could be part of the issue. also post pictures of your spark plugs. try replacing them too and seeing if that helps. theyre br9es plugs. Last edited by jakber; Yesterday at 10:21 PM . ultra 150 lake travis texas Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules