Hello everyone,
Ive split this up into 2 parts 1 is the background/how i got it to run & 2 is the problem itself, thanks.
1. I have a 2001 Ultra 150 that's been sitting for 2-3 years because it was running rough and we noticed oil on the water and the cost to fix back them was as much as the ski. So I decided I'd try and figure out if I can fix it. After adding a little oil to the cylinders and ruining compression, they are in normal range (120-130 psi on all 3). I siphoned the gas out, added some fresh gas, and it would crank but not start. I primed the carbs using a funnel attached to the gas lines and after that it started right up and i reconnected it to the tank line.
2. At this point I restarted the engine and turned on the water & started recording video. During this video, i noticed oil coming out of the exhaust and onto the ground. I wondered if one of the cylinders was missing and i pulled the plugs 1 by 1 to test. Pulling #3 (furthest back) and there was no noticeable difference. Pulled #2 slight drop in rpm, #1 stalls. I'm not too sure where to go from here. Any advice would be appreciated!
Thanks,
Josh
