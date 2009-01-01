 01 Ultra 150 lots of oil out exhaust
  Yesterday, 09:47 PM #1
    JoshE.
    01 Ultra 150 lots of oil out exhaust

    Hello everyone,
    Ive split this up into 2 parts 1 is the background/how i got it to run & 2 is the problem itself, thanks.

    1. I have a 2001 Ultra 150 that's been sitting for 2-3 years because it was running rough and we noticed oil on the water and the cost to fix back them was as much as the ski. So I decided I'd try and figure out if I can fix it. After adding a little oil to the cylinders and ruining compression, they are in normal range (120-130 psi on all 3). I siphoned the gas out, added some fresh gas, and it would crank but not start. I primed the carbs using a funnel attached to the gas lines and after that it started right up and i reconnected it to the tank line.
    2. At this point I restarted the engine and turned on the water & started recording video. During this video, i noticed oil coming out of the exhaust and onto the ground. I wondered if one of the cylinders was missing and i pulled the plugs 1 by 1 to test. Pulling #3 (furthest back) and there was no noticeable difference. Pulled #2 slight drop in rpm, #1 stalls. I'm not too sure where to go from here. Any advice would be appreciated!
    Thanks,
    Josh

  Yesterday, 09:48 PM #2
    JoshE.
    Re: 01 Ultra 150 lots of oil out exhaust

    https://youtu.be/aCIKoZiWkrA
    Video mentioned above

  Yesterday, 10:21 PM #3
    jakber
    Re: 01 Ultra 150 lots of oil out exhaust

    check your oil pump cable and if its messed up that could be part of the issue. also post pictures of your spark plugs. try replacing them too and seeing if that helps. theyre br9es plugs.
