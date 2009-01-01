 WTB Yamaha Wave Venture 701, 760,1100 XL700, XL760, XL1200 Extended Ride Plate
  Today, 08:08 PM #1
    forumboarder154
    forumboarder154 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    Ypsilanti
    Age
    30
    Posts
    16

    WTB Yamaha Wave Venture 701, 760,1100 XL700, XL760, XL1200 Extended Ride Plate

    Looking for this ride plate in used good condition if you have one give me a shout. Thank you.
  Today, 08:50 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    50
    Posts
    7,927
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: WTB Yamaha Wave Venture 701, 760,1100 XL700, XL760, XL1200 Extended Ride Plate

    I have a brand new never used Pro-tec ride plate for the 1994 701 wave raider. Not sure if it fits some of the XLs or Ventures too - will do some checking this week, or let me know if you know...


