 how to remove exhaust on 89 587SP
  Today, 07:01 PM #1
    ejolliffe
    ejolliffe
    how to remove exhaust on 89 587SP

    Any tips on removing the exhaust setup on a 1989 587SP? I need to install a new front cylinder and can not get this damn pipe and manifold out. I can get the pipe loose (4 nuts removed, both clamps disconnected, waterbox taken out, etc.) but can not get it up and over the last half an inch. Would prefer not to remove the whole motor! Thanks
  Today, 07:10 PM #2
    drlinklater
    drlinklater
    Re: how to remove exhaust on 89 587SP

    Getting the pipe over the studs is a total pain. I ended up using the double nut (aka jam nut) technique to completely take out the studs from the manifold and the pipe comes out a LOT easier with those studs removed.

    You may also have to take out the battery, spending on your clearance. I didnt have the battery in the ski when I took the pipe off or put it back on so I cant say how easy or hard it is with the battery and box in place.

    I replaced the studs with bolts when I put the pipe back on exactly because it was such a misery getting it out in the first place.


  Today, 07:16 PM #3
    ejolliffe
    ejolliffe
    Re: how to remove exhaust on 89 587SP

    thanks for the quick reply. I may try that plan, but this thing is bone stock and I don't think this pipe has ever been removed, so those bolts may be in there pretty good!
