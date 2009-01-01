|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
js440 bilge not working
Noticed recently that my ski is filling with more water than usual, about an inch every hour or so. I am riding it hard for what it is, so I'm not too surprised. But the bilge doesn't seem to be working at all. I know they are really slow but even at 1 gallon per hour it should keep the inside dry. Other 440s I've had have kept up just fine (or maybe they were sealed better). Anyway Ive run pipe cleaners through the line in the hull and its clear, replaced the plastic elbow piece and pickup with another unit I had sitting around. and I've blown the whole thing out with compressed air and still isn't working, so I've run out of ideas as to how to fix it, any ideas or suggestions?
-
Re: js440 bilge not working
elbow piece vacuum hole is clear?
you could have a water leak filling up hull too.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: js440 bilge not working
yeah its clear. Ive considered that, when I pull it out of the lake next week I'm gonna check for that first.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- treys599
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules