Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: js440 bilge not working #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Dallas TX Posts 381 js440 bilge not working Noticed recently that my ski is filling with more water than usual, about an inch every hour or so. I am riding it hard for what it is, so I'm not too surprised. But the bilge doesn't seem to be working at all. I know they are really slow but even at 1 gallon per hour it should keep the inside dry. Other 440s I've had have kept up just fine (or maybe they were sealed better ). Anyway Ive run pipe cleaners through the line in the hull and its clear, replaced the plastic elbow piece and pickup with another unit I had sitting around. and I've blown the whole thing out with compressed air and still isn't working, so I've run out of ideas as to how to fix it, any ideas or suggestions? #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,927 Re: js440 bilge not working elbow piece vacuum hole is clear?

you could have a water leak filling up hull too. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2014 Location Dallas TX Posts 381 Re: js440 bilge not working yeah its clear. Ive considered that, when I pull it out of the lake next week I'm gonna check for that first.

