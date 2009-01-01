 js440 bilge not working
  Today, 04:13 PM
    treys599
    treys599 is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Posts
    381

    js440 bilge not working

    Noticed recently that my ski is filling with more water than usual, about an inch every hour or so. I am riding it hard for what it is, so I'm not too surprised. But the bilge doesn't seem to be working at all. I know they are really slow but even at 1 gallon per hour it should keep the inside dry. Other 440s I've had have kept up just fine (or maybe they were sealed better). Anyway Ive run pipe cleaners through the line in the hull and its clear, replaced the plastic elbow piece and pickup with another unit I had sitting around. and I've blown the whole thing out with compressed air and still isn't working, so I've run out of ideas as to how to fix it, any ideas or suggestions?
  Today, 04:47 PM
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,927

    Re: js440 bilge not working

    elbow piece vacuum hole is clear?
    you could have a water leak filling up hull too.
  Today, 06:29 PM
    treys599
    treys599 is online now
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Dallas TX
    Posts
    381

    Re: js440 bilge not working

    yeah its clear. Ive considered that, when I pull it out of the lake next week I'm gonna check for that first.
