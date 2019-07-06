|
|
-
Selling 2 1995 Kawasaki X2 with trailer-OHIO
Selling my 2 1995 Kawasaki X2s with custom lo-pro trailer. The skis have stock motors with some blowsion accessories and minor mods. One ski had the complete electrical system restoration JSS last year. Trailer rides on torsion axles and rides like a Cadillac. Trailer has all led lighting. Also have a spare 650 motor, and dolly's for each ski that will be included. $4500 firm will not seperate. Located in Dayton, OH Nine37-three13-five382. Text or call.20190706_192014.jpg20190706_192032.jpg20190706_192058.jpg20190706_192130.jpg20190706_192151.jpg20190706_192155.jpg
