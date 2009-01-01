I recently took my 650SX to the lake for the first time and ran into a couple of issues that I need a little help with.
1. ran fine (when i wasnt falling off of it &#128514 for about 10 minutes before the engine started to seem a little swamped...at full throttle the engine was not getting power and was bogging down and being loud (im suspecting its a carb issue but ive never worked on my jetskis before and ive got the mechanical knowledge of your average 17 yr old) theyre all old but ive been very lucky 😂
2. The exhaust was just a little smokier than usual, even for being a decently rich mixture, but i also noticed smoke coming out of the pisser whenever the engine started bogging.
3. When I took the hood off lots of smoke and steam escaped through the engine bay and the header pipes were very hot. Ive run the ski on hose water before, but it looked as though water was being pumped into the header but i couldnt tell if it was in the muffler or not.

Sorry in in advance if this is unintelligible, im writing it at the lake and am just looking for a couple of answers. Any help is appreciated, thanks