Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: A couple of mechanical problem on the 650SX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Nazareth, Texas Posts 20 A couple of mechanical problem on the 650SX I recently took my 650SX to the lake for the first time and ran into a couple of issues that I need a little help with.

1. ran fine (when i wasnt falling off of it 😂 for about 10 minutes before the engine started to seem a little swamped...at full throttle the engine was not getting power and was bogging down and being loud (im suspecting its a carb issue but ive never worked on my jetskis before and ive got the mechanical knowledge of your average 17 yr old) theyre all old but ive been very lucky 😂

2. The exhaust was just a little smokier than usual, even for being a decently rich mixture, but i also noticed smoke coming out of the pisser whenever the engine started bogging.

3. When I took the hood off lots of smoke and steam escaped through the engine bay and the header pipes were very hot. Ive run the ski on hose water before, but it looked as though water was being pumped into the header but i couldnt tell if it was in the muffler or not.



Sorry in in advance if this is unintelligible, im writing it at the lake and am just looking for a couple of answers. Any help is appreciated, thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules