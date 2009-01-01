|
A couple of mechanical problem on the 650SX
I recently took my 650SX to the lake for the first time and ran into a couple of issues that I need a little help with.
1. ran fine (when i wasnt falling off of it 😂 for about 10 minutes before the engine started to seem a little swamped...at full throttle the engine was not getting power and was bogging down and being loud (im suspecting its a carb issue but ive never worked on my jetskis before and ive got the mechanical knowledge of your average 17 yr old) theyre all old but ive been very lucky 😂
2. The exhaust was just a little smokier than usual, even for being a decently rich mixture, but i also noticed smoke coming out of the pisser whenever the engine started bogging.
3. When I took the hood off lots of smoke and steam escaped through the engine bay and the header pipes were very hot. Ive run the ski on hose water before, but it looked as though water was being pumped into the header but i couldnt tell if it was in the muffler or not.
Sorry in in advance if this is unintelligible, im writing it at the lake and am just looking for a couple of answers. Any help is appreciated, thanks
