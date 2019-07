Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: seadoo hx 787 mounts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location KY Age 28 Posts 184 seadoo hx 787 mounts I remember in the past someone made mounts in the past to mount the engine instead of fiberglassing in mounts. i was curious if anyone still does or possibly has a templete which i remember seeing a few years ago. Apprciate any help, Thanks. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2012 Location florida Posts 369 Re: seadoo hx 787 mounts Get with ktm640duke he did mine 95 hx 787

96 xp with miller motor

92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette

95 hx 78796 xp with miller motor92 gmc typhoon and 99 frc vette Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Seano14 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules