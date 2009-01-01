Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2007 waverunner vx110 cyl 4 horizontal grooves #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Ontario Canada Posts 1 2007 waverunner vx110 cyl 4 horizontal grooves Hi All



1st time posting so forgive me if this has been asked before



2007 Waverunner was burning oil - blue smoke



checked compression cy1 165 - cyl2 85 - cy3 155 - cyl 4 120



checked with bore scope and cyl 2 had vertical wear visible



decided to tear motor down and possible hone all cylinders and replace rings etc



upon disassembly found cyl 4 piston to have broken skirt and 1 broken ring as well as

horizontal wear in cyl wall, like ripples in the wall. I have rebuilt bike motors and outboards

before and never seen horizontal wear before.



I understand these cylinders are nikasil plated and cant be bored out and oversized pistons

are not available.



Should I just buy a new crankcase from SBT for example or have the one i have re-plated



Any advise on how to proceed and what may have caused this, in my opinion, unusual wear



Thanks very much



