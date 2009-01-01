Hi All

1st time posting so forgive me if this has been asked before

2007 Waverunner was burning oil - blue smoke

checked compression cy1 165 - cyl2 85 - cy3 155 - cyl 4 120

checked with bore scope and cyl 2 had vertical wear visible

decided to tear motor down and possible hone all cylinders and replace rings etc

upon disassembly found cyl 4 piston to have broken skirt and 1 broken ring as well as
horizontal wear in cyl wall, like ripples in the wall. I have rebuilt bike motors and outboards
before and never seen horizontal wear before.

I understand these cylinders are nikasil plated and cant be bored out and oversized pistons
are not available.

Should I just buy a new crankcase from SBT for example or have the one i have re-plated

Any advise on how to proceed and what may have caused this, in my opinion, unusual wear

Thanks very much

AL