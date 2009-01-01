|
2007 waverunner vx110 cyl 4 horizontal grooves
Hi All
1st time posting so forgive me if this has been asked before
2007 Waverunner was burning oil - blue smoke
checked compression cy1 165 - cyl2 85 - cy3 155 - cyl 4 120
checked with bore scope and cyl 2 had vertical wear visible
decided to tear motor down and possible hone all cylinders and replace rings etc
upon disassembly found cyl 4 piston to have broken skirt and 1 broken ring as well as
horizontal wear in cyl wall, like ripples in the wall. I have rebuilt bike motors and outboards
before and never seen horizontal wear before.
I understand these cylinders are nikasil plated and cant be bored out and oversized pistons
are not available.
Should I just buy a new crankcase from SBT for example or have the one i have re-plated
Any advise on how to proceed and what may have caused this, in my opinion, unusual wear
Thanks very much
AL
