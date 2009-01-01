 Kaw 650/750/800 parts. Yami 650/701 parts
  Today, 10:30 AM
    penny1l
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    U P
    Age
    35
    Posts
    489

    Kaw 650/750/800 parts. Yami 650/701 parts

    Looking to trade all parts in the pics ... let me know what you have to offer . Anything with a motor , apple I phone , I pad , apple computer , guns , guy stuff try me want all parts gone !

    Pm me as I dont get on here much !
    Attached Images Attached Images
