Hello everyone. I picked up a blown 760 64x and one of the sleeves is cracked. I'm going to go ahead and do a complete rebuild after I make sure the crank is within spec. Just curious if anyone has any good sources for a cylinder. The big auction site doesn't seem like a bad idea, I'd just hate to buy something that needs to be resleeved and end up at square one again. Or if anyone here has one they'd like to sell, that would be fine with me, as long as there's enough meat left on it for another bore or two. I searched around the internet and I've seen remanned cylinders for $600+, which seems a bit steep to me. Any help is appreciated. Thanks.

