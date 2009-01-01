Selling a 2015 Tigercraft Sv-1 that was assembled in April of 2016. There is not much time on the ski as I have only road a hand full of times each season since built. I am looking for a local sale i will consider the idea of shipping the ski if buyer pays and arranges for shipping.
This ski was built off of a limited superjet platform. Superjet motor with new bore and pro-x piston kit. A limited factory pipe setup and Ada head have been installed. Also installed is a brand new drive line with bearings and seals. The pump is a solas 144 mag pump with a hooker 9/15 prop and a worx 201 intake grate. PDF file attached covers most of the parts on the ski few things added after the list such as msd enhancer, powerfactor waterbox and some others.
I can be reached at 609-330-9239 for questions as I am not own here much.