 Tigercraft SV-1 Short Version 8,500 obo
  Today, 08:33 AM
    rowand44
    rowand44 is online now
    PWCToday Regular rowand44's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2009
    Location
    n.j
    Age
    30
    Posts
    70

    Tigercraft SV-1 Short Version 8,500 obo

    Selling a 2015 Tigercraft Sv-1 that was assembled in April of 2016. There is not much time on the ski as I have only road a hand full of times each season since built. I am looking for a local sale i will consider the idea of shipping the ski if buyer pays and arranges for shipping.

    This ski was built off of a limited superjet platform. Superjet motor with new bore and pro-x piston kit. A limited factory pipe setup and Ada head have been installed. Also installed is a brand new drive line with bearings and seals. The pump is a solas 144 mag pump with a hooker 9/15 prop and a worx 201 intake grate. PDF file attached covers most of the parts on the ski few things added after the list such as msd enhancer, powerfactor waterbox and some others.

    I can be reached at 609-330-9239 for questions as I am not own here much.
