Likely to explode?
I ride my 1987 JS300 roughly 75 miles per season... Long distance calm water runs are my bread and butter, although I can hold my own in a little chop.
But I often wonder (as I'm riding) if this thing might explode in my face. It is damn old.
Any vintage riders face similar fear while riding machines older than most vehicles on the road?
Re: Likely to explode?
Maintain your fuel system each season and you should have no problems.
