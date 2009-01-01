 Likely to explode?
pxctoday

  Yesterday, 11:40 PM
    HotDogger
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Hatboro
    Age
    36
    Posts
    52

    Likely to explode?

    I ride my 1987 JS300 roughly 75 miles per season... Long distance calm water runs are my bread and butter, although I can hold my own in a little chop.

    But I often wonder (as I'm riding) if this thing might explode in my face. It is damn old.

    Any vintage riders face similar fear while riding machines older than most vehicles on the road?
  Today, 12:42 AM
    JonnyX2
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,708

    Re: Likely to explode?

    Maintain your fuel system each season and you should have no problems.
