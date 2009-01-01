Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wont Start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location NJ Age 32 Posts 1 Wont Start Did a five mile run down the river the other day to drop off a jump box to a buddy with a dead battery. Was varying speed 5200, to 6100 rpm messing around on the way down. About a 200yards out my oil light went off, beeping. I shut the ski off, restarted and putted over at 3k to the beach where my pal was without any alarms. Pop off the seat to check oil level, cannot get the top cap off. Its on super tight, like its under pressure or something. I just had it off a few hours before checking level. Cant get it off so im like whatever, gotta get home, fire up the ski and head home. hit 3k rpm again for about a half mile and the ski just shut off. No alarms, no warning just shuts over. Turns over and cranks fine, just wont fire. Get towed back to dock, tow her home, pop off the seat, oil cap comes off with ease. Oil level fine, ski is still just turning over. I dont hear the fuel pump turning on and im not getting spark.



Main relay? I just replaced it two months ago????? Bad oil pressure switch cause a crank / no start?



Also, anyone else have problems getting oil cap off right after a ride???



05 F12x with 120Hours.



