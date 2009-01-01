Just acquired a 2001 Yamaha GP1200R.fires up great.has even 110 compression in each hole.cheap comp tester maybe a few lbs off.no big deal.the problem is that it runs great for about 60 seconds then just falls on its face.just limps back to dock.starts right up again does the same thing.researched but not understanding everything Im reading.upper temp sensor is unplugged.read somewhere about a chip or something that deletes that but not sure where that is located.or where the sensor even connects to.any help explaining this to me would be greatly appreciated.i read most of the posts about this.thank in advanced Pwctoday.