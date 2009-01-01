Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 4th of July Nelson's Landing #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 104 4th of July Nelson's Landing So much fun....















I warned them that this camera angle was not going to be good...hahahahahahah









I had gone over to an adjacent cove to put on my T-Rex costume...and, I am too fat and I had to ask the neighboring beach family to help me get the costume on...I went back to my ski and it turns out the ski was not beached as well as I thought it was and it was 100 yards out in the water. These guys swam out to my ski and brought it back to me so I would not have to get out of my costume. So, I went back and let them take their boys out for a spin which they enjoyed! EVERYONE LOVES A JETSKI RIDE!





Photos on Flikr! Attn. All Vegas Riders! - https://www.vegaspwcrider.com Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/

