Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 RX 951. Engine blown #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location New Jersey Age 45 Posts 9 2000 RX 951. Engine blown My son just bought this and the guy said it was rebuilt and had 10 hours on it but had new plugs... It started up fine. Compression was at 150 psi on both cyls so he bought it. Came home and put it in the water it started fine and ran fine. I saw that it had original fuel lines on it so I recommended we change them. We also changed the cone oil on the rear. He runs it yesterday 20 minutes and it starts vibrating bad. I pulled the head and front cylinder has a tablespoon of 1/4 non magnetic chunks in it. Power valve was carbones up but in tact. Piston wont go up or down so a broke rod I guess. No crosshatch in either cylinder. Partzilla has a short block for about $1,350. Is this the best avenue? The head is ok. Does Seadoo use solder for the squish gap to determine head gasket thickness? Or do they just sell 1. Is there anything else I should be replacing? The oil pump is discontinued so should we worry about that or can it be rebuilt? or is there a block off. At that point we would always have to premix... Anybody have any thoughts on what I said or better pricing or ideas? I a proponent on oem parts. Were both just very disgusted of their version of being rebuilt. Any input is appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Grumpy Old Guy Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules