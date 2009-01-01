Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750SX jetting and impeller advice #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location PA Age 34 Posts 340 750SX jetting and impeller advice My ski feels like it takes a while to wind out and I am wondering if I am dumping too much fuel (needle and seat) or if the impeller is not right for my setup.



750SX small pin engine, 150 psi in both cylinder.

46 sbn with good manifold. 120 pilot and 150 main.

R&D Ex. Manifold and Snail pipe. Westcoast waterbox.

Solas 14-19 impeller KE-SC-I

Scooped grate and skegged ride plate.



My needle and seat is a 2.5 and I just ordered a 2.0. The 2.5 was set at 19psi pop off with the gold spring, I verified 19psi on my gauge. I set the low screw with the high idle method on the trailer and that is crisp. It doesn't jump out of the water like a factory pipe but i don't think any other exhaust does. The high screw I started at 2 and it got better as I went down to 1 turn and i did that about 1/4 turn at a time. I could still hold the pipe for a few seconds after pulls. But the throttle from 3/4 to wide open makes no difference even at 1 turn out. If i jump the ski up and down over 35-40mph I can unload the pump and hear the engine wanting more. I do not have a tachometer but I have owned other skis and I know this has more left in it. I am going to start with the 2.0 needle and seat. Any other advice, impeller seems to be a stock SS replacement.

IMO the impeller is too steep. I am running a concord 12/18 on a lightly ported small pin with factory pipe and dual 40s. I would bring it down to around 11/17.

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-81 JS440

