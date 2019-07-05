Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pair of 01 XL800's running so-so... powervalves? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location nyc Posts 1 Pair of 01 XL800's running so-so... powervalves? Bought an identical pair of 01 YAMAHA XL800's. Just finished replacing jet pump on one. After initial test here are the results



#1 : Runs rough low end, boggy rpm curve until maybe halfway where it opens up like a bat outta hell all the way to 7000-7100rpm or so. I saw maybe 73-7400 rpm out of the water. Hard to tell gauge plastic is beat up. Gps on smooth water was 45-46mph. 135psi both cylinders. 180lb rider



#2 : Has a steady rpm curve on low end but tops out at 6000rpm. Will do 7000 rpm plus out of water. Gps on smooth water was 40-41mph same rider. 130 psi both cylinders.



Holeshot is good on both (#1 good when rpm band kicks in). I dont think there are any cavitation issues. After research I'm leaning towards powervalves. Took #2 apart first. Everything seems to move smooth. Some sludge but not enough to make me lose so much top end I think? Pix attached.



20190705_125913.jpg20190705_125946.jpg20190705_130030.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

