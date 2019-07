Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB: Cold Fusion Flywheel Lock #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Nova Scotia Posts 33 WTB: Cold Fusion Flywheel Lock coldfusion_billet_flywheel_lock_kawasaki_installed.jpg



Looking for a Cold Fusion flywheel lock for 750/800 Kawasaki engine. If you have one and are willing to sell let me know. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2014 Location Cheshire, United Kingdom Age 32 Posts 751 Re: WTB: Cold Fusion Flywheel Lock i have one new in bag



its black in colour



