 3D vcm failure
Thread: 3D vcm failure

  1. Yesterday, 10:53 PM #1
    dsdirect
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Toronto
    Posts
    5

    3D vcm failure

    My 04 3d battery died. Pretty sure it was from the bilge running excessively - slow shaft seal leak. Anyway, charged the battery and put the key on and bilge pump came on to clear the bilge. It ran for quite a while then smoke started coming from the engine compartment. Pulled the dess key off and found the source of smoke - the VCM module had over heated internally and burnt through the casing.

    Anyway, any ideas where to get one used at a reasonable price? Can't seem to find. I have found some that look identical but have a bank of fuses on it where mine does not. Maybe wish mine did so it might have protected itself instead of frying.
    Last edited by dsdirect; Yesterday at 11:00 PM.
  2. Yesterday, 11:15 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,466

    Re: 3D vcm failure

    Contact member Grumpy on here. He might have some leftover parts.
