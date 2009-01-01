Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 3D vcm failure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Toronto Posts 5 3D vcm failure My 04 3d battery died. Pretty sure it was from the bilge running excessively - slow shaft seal leak. Anyway, charged the battery and put the key on and bilge pump came on to clear the bilge. It ran for quite a while then smoke started coming from the engine compartment. Pulled the dess key off and found the source of smoke - the VCM module had over heated internally and burnt through the casing.



Anyway, any ideas where to get one used at a reasonable price? Can't seem to find. I have found some that look identical but have a bank of fuses on it where mine does not. Maybe wish mine did so it might have protected itself instead of frying. Last edited by dsdirect; Yesterday at 11:00 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,466 Re: 3D vcm failure Contact member Grumpy on here. He might have some leftover parts. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules