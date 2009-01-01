 Aftermarket Finger Throttles Odyssey UMI KVPI
pxctoday

  Today, 08:55 PM #1
    Matt Braley
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    45
    Posts
    3,106

    Aftermarket Finger Throttles Odyssey UMI KVPI

    From $25 shipped to $125 shipped.

    The nicer GT would be 125 and 115 for the other GT. These are sometimes labeled "Coastal" and come with a billet block off plate that works with the original handlebar pad.

    Next is an Odyssey that has a place for the start/stop button for 110.

    The next is from an RXX and was made by UMI for those skis only. It does not have a UMI logo. 110

    Silver UMI(looks new) with new cable adapter 80

    Next is the darker UMI that's used 65

    3 KVPI billet triggers 60 for the silver and 50 each on the other 2.

    The last 2 are 25 each. The billet silver is loose as a goose and the GT style trigger is nice but made of plastic
  Today, 10:18 PM #2
    Matt Braley
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    45
    Posts
    3,106

    Re: Aftermarket Finger Throttles Odyssey UMI KVPI

    The dark UMI and the 3 KVPI are sold.
