Aftermarket Finger Throttles Odyssey UMI KVPI
From $25 shipped to $125 shipped.
The nicer GT would be 125 and 115 for the other GT. These are sometimes labeled "Coastal" and come with a billet block off plate that works with the original handlebar pad.
Next is an Odyssey that has a place for the start/stop button for 110.
The next is from an RXX and was made by UMI for those skis only. It does not have a UMI logo. 110
Silver UMI(looks new) with new cable adapter 80
Next is the darker UMI that's used 65
3 KVPI billet triggers 60 for the silver and 50 each on the other 2.
The last 2 are 25 each. The billet silver is loose as a goose and the GT style trigger is nice but made of plastic
The dark UMI and the 3 KVPI are sold.
