Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Recomend a good Mechanic? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2011 Location Sunland,Calif Age 51 Posts 56 Recomend a good Mechanic? Can anyone recomend a good mechanic in the San Fernando Valley,Ca? Someone who is reasonable and wont take advantage a a girl and hike the price up? Or even better yet someone who wouldn't mind me helping out and me learning at the same time. If there is any guys out there that work in their garage fixing their ski's and wouldn't mind helping me out and teaching me at the same time to fix my problem ill pay them. I just don't have a lot of money and would prefer to save as much as possible and willing to help out and learn.

My 1999 GTX LIMTED is leaking water from I think is the head gasket or cylinder. Every time I squeeze the throttle it bogs down and I water really comes out a lot more. It's beyond me and there could be a chance that things weren't tightened up properly when the last person worked on it. I have done a lot of stuff looking at the shop manual but I don't think I can do this. I would love to learn and help to keep my cost down . So if anyone wants the challenge great and if not can you recommend a mechanic?

I just registered my ski's and got new tires and batteries and other stuff and im dying to be able to get it working and hit the lake!

