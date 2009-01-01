 650 Starter Not Staying Engaged
  Today, 11:53 AM #1
    jobrown
    650 Starter Not Staying Engaged

    Its the old style, so no spring... new build, fresh battery... clicks in to engage, then unlocks and spins free and as it spins down it engages again! Help!

    https://youtu.be/OIFYgD32Kxc



  Today, 12:21 PM #2
    jobrown
    Re: 650 Starter Not Staying Engaged

    Well. Took the spark plugs out and it turns over fine. Prolly just a weak battery..



  Today, 12:52 PM #3
    jobrown
    Re: 650 Starter Not Staying Engaged

    Should the reduction gear always be engaged with flywheel??



