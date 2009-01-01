Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650 Starter Not Staying Engaged #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 31 Posts 1,893 650 Starter Not Staying Engaged Its the old style, so no spring... new build, fresh battery... clicks in to engage, then unlocks and spins free and as it spins down it engages again! Help!



https://youtu.be/OIFYgD32Kxc





#2 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 31 Posts 1,893 Re: 650 Starter Not Staying Engaged Well. Took the spark plugs out and it turns over fine. Prolly just a weak battery..





#3 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 31 Posts 1,893 Re: 650 Starter Not Staying Engaged Should the reduction gear always be engaged with flywheel??





