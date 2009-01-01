|
|
650 Starter Not Staying Engaged
Its the old style, so no spring... new build, fresh battery... clicks in to engage, then unlocks and spins free and as it spins down it engages again! Help!
https://youtu.be/OIFYgD32Kxc
Re: 650 Starter Not Staying Engaged
Well. Took the spark plugs out and it turns over fine. Prolly just a weak battery..
Re: 650 Starter Not Staying Engaged
Should the reduction gear always be engaged with flywheel??
