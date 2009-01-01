Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '94 750 ST - No Spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location MA Posts 5 '94 750 ST - No Spark Have not had this boat in the water but it would start and run. Now, no spark. Found ignition coil secondary was open: replaced coil. Still no spark. Stop/lanyard switch is good. Battery is fully charged. Cleaned and verified all connections in electrical box. Resistance checks of stator and magneto are good. Measuring across the magneto leads while running the starter, 8.5 VAC (service manual specs 20 VAC @ 3,000 RPM, so I'm guessing the magneto is working properly).



My next guess is to replace CDI. Thoughts? Last edited by chr1s; Today at 09:59 AM . #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,817 Re: '94 750 ST - No Spark Once everything test good it’s time to suspect cdi Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules