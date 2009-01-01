 '94 750 ST - No Spark
  Today, 09:58 AM #1
    chr1s
    chr1s
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    MA
    Posts
    5

    '94 750 ST - No Spark

    Have not had this boat in the water but it would start and run. Now, no spark. Found ignition coil secondary was open: replaced coil. Still no spark. Stop/lanyard switch is good. Battery is fully charged. Cleaned and verified all connections in electrical box. Resistance checks of stator and magneto are good. Measuring across the magneto leads while running the starter, 8.5 VAC (service manual specs 20 VAC @ 3,000 RPM, so I'm guessing the magneto is working properly).

    My next guess is to replace CDI. Thoughts?
  Today, 11:09 AM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,817

    Re: '94 750 ST - No Spark

    Once everything test good it’s time to suspect cdi
