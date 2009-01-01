|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
'94 750 ST - No Spark
Have not had this boat in the water but it would start and run. Now, no spark. Found ignition coil secondary was open: replaced coil. Still no spark. Stop/lanyard switch is good. Battery is fully charged. Cleaned and verified all connections in electrical box. Resistance checks of stator and magneto are good. Measuring across the magneto leads while running the starter, 8.5 VAC (service manual specs 20 VAC @ 3,000 RPM, so I'm guessing the magneto is working properly).
My next guess is to replace CDI. Thoughts?
Last edited by chr1s; Today at 09:59 AM.
-
Top Dog
Re: '94 750 ST - No Spark
Once everything test good it’s time to suspect cdi
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules