Reed Valves
So I think I may have reed valve issues but Im not entirely sure. It seems as if my STX1100 isnt quite hitting the powerband or hitting its peak RPMs. It hesitates slightly on acceleration at wot, and takes longer than I think it should to get up to speed. The other weekend I could clearly tell she was hitting the powerband and she would scream, and I mean scream with tons of top end power! That was the only weekend she did scream and really fly...... now she almost hesitated on the top end and in a sense, hits the powerband slightly for a quick second, but doesnt actually reach those rpms and stay in that range. Its almost like its trying to hit the powerband but it just wont... Ive owned this machine for 4 weeks.
Fuel and oil lines are all clean
would reg unleaded gas vs super make any difference? Maybe even seafoam?
What else would i check besides fuel and oil?
