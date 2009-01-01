So I think I may have reed valve issues but Im not entirely sure. It seems as if my STX1100 isnt quite hitting the powerband or hitting its peak RPMs. It hesitates slightly on acceleration at wot, and takes longer than I think it should to get up to speed. The other weekend I could clearly tell she was hitting the powerband and she would scream, and I mean scream with tons of top end power! That was the only weekend she did scream and really fly...... now she almost hesitated on the top end and in a sense, hits the powerband slightly for a quick second, but doesnt actually reach those rpms and stay in that range. Its almost like its trying to hit the powerband but it just wont... Ive owned this machine for 4 weeks.

Fuel and oil lines are all clean

would reg unleaded gas vs super make any difference? Maybe even seafoam?

What else would i check besides fuel and oil?