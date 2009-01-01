|
MSD Total Loss Ignition
MSD total loss ignition, flywheel, mount plate
came off a sxr800 motor that was in a aftermarket hull, All was tested before removal but some wires are cut and not sure why (they were like that when purchased, I did not cut them).
should fit 650/750/800
$400 shipped
