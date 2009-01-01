 Starter problem
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Starter problem

  1. Yesterday, 09:39 PM #1
    Rankspartanben
    Rankspartanben is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Orlando
    Posts
    14

    Starter problem

    Hey guys so I got that problem where if you try to start it, the solenoid clicks. Then when I try to jump it by putting a screw driver over the posts, nothing would happen but now the ski wouldn't click anymore unless I removed the battery cables and put them back in. OK, so I got a new solenoid and this one doesn't click at all, wtf? Does anybody know what I should do next, is it the starter itself?
    Last edited by Rankspartanben; Yesterday at 09:41 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:35 PM #2
    Old man rookie
    Old man rookie is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Old man rookie's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    32

    Re: Starter problem

    Can you turn the motor over by hand via turning the shaft just to make sure the engine isn't stuck? Is your battery fully charged? A weak battery that isn't dead can give you electrical fits. Not a pwc expert just some things I have learned in the past. I'm sure the guys here will have some more ideas to look at.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 