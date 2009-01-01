Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Starter problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Orlando Posts 14 Starter problem Hey guys so I got that problem where if you try to start it, the solenoid clicks. Then when I try to jump it by putting a screw driver over the posts, nothing would happen but now the ski wouldn't click anymore unless I removed the battery cables and put them back in. OK, so I got a new solenoid and this one doesn't click at all, wtf? Does anybody know what I should do next, is it the starter itself? Last edited by Rankspartanben; Yesterday at 09:41 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2018 Location United States Posts 32 Re: Starter problem Can you turn the motor over by hand via turning the shaft just to make sure the engine isn't stuck? Is your battery fully charged? A weak battery that isn't dead can give you electrical fits. Not a pwc expert just some things I have learned in the past. I'm sure the guys here will have some more ideas to look at. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules