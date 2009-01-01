Thread: Starter problem

|
Starter problem
Hey guys so I got that problem where if you try to start it, the solenoid clicks. Then when I try to jump it by putting a screw driver over the posts, nothing would happen but now the ski wouldn't click anymore unless I removed the battery cables and put them back in. OK, so I got a new solenoid and this one doesn't click at all, wtf? Does anybody know what I should do next, is it the starter itself?
Re: Starter problem
Can you turn the motor over by hand via turning the shaft just to make sure the engine isn't stuck? Is your battery fully charged? A weak battery that isn't dead can give you electrical fits. Not a pwc expert just some things I have learned in the past. I'm sure the guys here will have some more ideas to look at.
