Hey Guys I wanted to see if my fellow Js owners have any input on water temp out the pisser. Took my js440 out that has aftermarket pipe and exhaust manifold and the water out the pisser is very hot. I have flow and the faster the more I have of it but it just seems very hot much more than what I'm used to on my 300sx. I'm assuming maybe it's bc that's only a single cylinder? On the hose it's nice and cool but that's also cold hose water.. lmk your thoughts I really appreciate it guys!! Thanks!

Jetlyne ss 15.5 prop and jetlyne reduction nozzle

Westcoast pipe and exhaust manifold

DG quadrafin ride plate

Supertrapp waterbox



87 300sx:

Skat-trak ss15.5

Westcoast velocity stack

Milled head (on the way)



96 tigershark 640

