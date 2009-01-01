 97 sl700 runs poor. Some times hits a wave and takes off.
  Today, 07:49 PM
    dan.evans
    dan.evans is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    NY
    Age
    53
    Posts
    1

    97 sl700 runs poor. Some times hits a wave and takes off.

    I bought a 97 sl700 late last fall. It ran poorly so i replaced fuel lines ,filters and carb kit. Just wont get on plane well and acts like it half throttle or less. I hit a wave a couple times and it takes off briefly but then cuts right back. I
    .it only has a low speed jet that is adjustable and i can not find a sweet spot.
  Today, 07:54 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,815

    Re: 97 sl700 runs poor. Some times hits a wave and takes off.

    Bet it’s the stator
