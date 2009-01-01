Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 97 sl700 runs poor. Some times hits a wave and takes off. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location NY Age 53 Posts 1 97 sl700 runs poor. Some times hits a wave and takes off. I bought a 97 sl700 late last fall. It ran poorly so i replaced fuel lines ,filters and carb kit. Just wont get on plane well and acts like it half throttle or less. I hit a wave a couple times and it takes off briefly but then cuts right back. I

.it only has a low speed jet that is adjustable and i can not find a sweet spot.

Re: 97 sl700 runs poor. Some times hits a wave and takes off.
Bet it's the stator

