650sx worth keeping?
I have a perfect condition 94 650sx shed find that looks original that I put a rebuilt silver ts650 motor in and runs great. Ive been learning on it and having fun but my question is should I flip it and buy sj or does the 650sx do anything worth keeping? I could buy sj and keep sx also but just wana see if theres any opinion that it does something better.
Re: 650sx worth keeping?
No just give it to me 650's are useless
Re: 650sx worth keeping?
I have a sweet Yamaha 300sx backflipper build. Superjet 144 pump tunnel grafted in professionally by a shop in Cali. Has Ton of mods if your into freestyle 1600$
Re: 650sx worth keeping?
? Did I accidently post in for sale/trade? I also have a ****ty 89 650sx and ****ty 90 ts650 with rebuilt black motor i could swap if that helps anyone with advice understand my question. Should I keep nice 650sx or sell before I ruin it?
Re: 650sx worth keeping?
Does 650sx do anything better than other standups?
