Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 650sx worth keeping? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Age 35 Posts 22 650sx worth keeping? I have a perfect condition 94 650sx shed find that looks original that I put a rebuilt silver ts650 motor in and runs great. Ive been learning on it and having fun but my question is should I flip it and buy sj or does the 650sx do anything worth keeping? I could buy sj and keep sx also but just wana see if theres any opinion that it does something better. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,521 Re: 650sx worth keeping? No just give it to me 650's are useless Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !

#3
PWCToday Regular
Join Date
Jun 2015
Location
conroe
Age
30
Posts
120
Re: 650sx worth keeping?

I have a sweet Yamaha 300sx backflipper build. Superjet 144 pump tunnel grafted in professionally by a shop in Cali. Has Ton of mods if your into freestyle 1600$

#4
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date
Jul 2018
Location
VA
Age
35
Posts
22
Re: 650sx worth keeping?

? Did I accidently post in for sale/trade? I also have a ****ty 89 650sx and ****ty 90 ts650 with rebuilt black motor i could swap if that helps anyone with advice understand my question. Should I keep nice 650sx or sell before I ruin it?

#5
PWCToday Newbie
Join Date
Jul 2018
Location
VA
Age
35
Posts
22
Re: 650sx worth keeping?

Does 650sx do anything better than other standups?

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests)

cheapomike, Midlake Crisis, PrickofMisery

