 650sx worth keeping?
  Today, 07:45 PM
    cheapomike
    650sx worth keeping?

    I have a perfect condition 94 650sx shed find that looks original that I put a rebuilt silver ts650 motor in and runs great. Ive been learning on it and having fun but my question is should I flip it and buy sj or does the 650sx do anything worth keeping? I could buy sj and keep sx also but just wana see if theres any opinion that it does something better.
  Today, 08:52 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    Re: 650sx worth keeping?

    No just give it to me 650's are useless
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    I was 300SXing when 300SXing wasn't cool !
  Today, 09:04 PM
    iliketattoos88
    Re: 650sx worth keeping?

    I have a sweet Yamaha 300sx backflipper build. Superjet 144 pump tunnel grafted in professionally by a shop in Cali. Has Ton of mods if your into freestyle 1600$
  Today, 09:30 PM
    cheapomike
    Re: 650sx worth keeping?

    ? Did I accidently post in for sale/trade? I also have a ****ty 89 650sx and ****ty 90 ts650 with rebuilt black motor i could swap if that helps anyone with advice understand my question. Should I keep nice 650sx or sell before I ruin it?
  Today, 09:31 PM
    cheapomike
    Re: 650sx worth keeping?

    Does 650sx do anything better than other standups?
