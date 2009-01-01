Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 01 xlt 1200 no juice #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location TN Age 31 Posts 33 01 xlt 1200 no juice Got the xlt out for the year, put battery in it last weekend and ran fine. Next day went out and battery was dead and nothing on the dash or wasn't cranking at all.



Tried a brand new battery, in the electrical box I was able to jump the 2 big red wires on the starter relay and it cranked. So I thought it was the relay. Replaced it today and still nothing.



What else can I look at? The 2 fuses looked good, is there another place for them to be other fuses?





