Yamaha 300sx conversion back flip build!

Ski was built by watercraft werks. Its a 300sx with a Yamaha pump tunnel graphed in. Right now it has a Solas 12 vein mag stainless pump with a hooker 9/15 prop custom extended ride plate, worx scoop intake grate thrust trim nozzle set up. Ski has rear exit exhaust, the tray has been widened. Glassed in a 650sx fire extinguisher mount on the side which works as bulkhead brace also and also a front foothold. Ski has front tubbies and the nose has been rockered and the pole bracket has been relocated further towards the nose. Running a shortened rn Superjet Pole. Aftermarket trim levers and finger throttle. new odi white grips hasnt seen water, I forget the name brand bars. superjet fuel selector, fuel primer yamaha hood latch all new turf. Ski is setup to run a 701/760 . Will come with everything you need minus the engine and electronics. Brand new factory b pipe, new Superjet aluminum waterbox , new start stop switch. Would be a perfect entry level freestyle ski. Plus the only one of existence, Way more fun then a Superjet, super light. If any questions just shoot me a message. All the stickers are off the ski now except watercraft werks, as its painted on the ski. Willing to ship also, it cost me 500$ with uship to get from California to Texas. I also have the shippers info still for a better rate. Also have a extra trim cable new in package I can include $1600$ Drop your engine in and start backflipping! Willing to ship. Can reach me faster my cell 936-727-1934

