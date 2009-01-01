 Parts schematic for a 1990 Jet-N-Cat
  Today, 02:07 PM
    MAL
    MAL is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    47

    Parts schematic for a 1990 Jet-N-Cat

    I have been searching for a steering cable for a 1990 Jet-N-Cat. I think it may have the same cable as the Wave Runner, but I can not find a definitive answer. The cable is a Morse with the number J44XLC 2700MM0C09NTM on it, but that search doesn't help much. Is there a place to find old parts schematic for these machines?...or even another way to figure this out?
  Today, 02:26 PM
    MAL
    MAL is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    47

    Re: Parts schematic for a 1990 Jet-N-Cat

    I just realized that I put this in the wrong forum. I tried to delete it, hopefully it can be moved. Sorry for the trouble.
