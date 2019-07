Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96' Polaris SL700 Engine install/compatibility with 96'SLT700? Please help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location WI Age 31 Posts 2 96' Polaris SL700 Engine install/compatibility with 96'SLT700? Please help Hey everyone thanks in advance for comments and assistance. I recently got a 96' Polaris SL700 with a bad EBOX. I also got a SLT700 with a bad engine. I have installed the SL's engine in the SLT. I continued to use the SLT's EBOX. Go figure, I have no spark. Anyone know if the EBOX from the SLT700 is compatible with the SL700 engine? Looks like one engine is made in the U.S and one is the FUJI motor. Please help!!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

