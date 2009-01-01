 New to this page
  Today, 06:17 AM
    joe buths
    New to this page

    Hi all, I am new to this page. Its nice to have somewhere to go with my questions.
    I ride a stock 2011 800 sxr and recently asked a question about maybe modding it a little in the Kawasaki tech forum and already got 1 reply. Thank you! I have been riding stand ups for a long time but have always left the motor stock. Any other comments are welcome. Thanks.
  Today, 06:44 AM
    john zigler
    Re: New to this page

    Welcome Joe.

    The SXR is a great machine, and there are many things you can do to it to improve, and still be reliable.

    Need to know your goals to make recommendations. Do you want handling? More engine performance? Do you race? Ride Buoys? Just cruise around? What is your budget?
  Today, 10:04 AM
    joe buths
    Re: New to this page

    Hey John, basically engine performance, I like to jump waves and carve corners. Was thinking about a wet pipe. Someone else recommended a impeller and to bore my reduction nozzle to 80mm. Worried about reliability with the pipe, and the tuning that I may need to do after its installed
  Today, 10:08 AM
    joe buths
    Re: New to this page

    Someone recommended jetting the carbs, advance the timing, raise compression a little I don't know how to do any of this
