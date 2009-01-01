Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Kawi 1100 STX Overheating #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location Riverside, CA Age 73 Posts 291 1997 Kawi 1100 STX Overheating Changed starter relay, cranked over great in the garage except for a pop noise when cranking.



Next day off to the River, cranked over quickly, but went into limp mode and temp gauge popped up.



Loaded the Kawi on a trailer, cranked it over, hooked up a hose and water flowed from pisser and grate, but not from the pump.



