|
|
-
Frequent Poster
1997 Kawi 1100 STX Overheating
Changed starter relay, cranked over great in the garage except for a pop noise when cranking.
Next day off to the River, cranked over quickly, but went into limp mode and temp gauge popped up.
Loaded the Kawi on a trailer, cranked it over, hooked up a hose and water flowed from pisser and grate, but not from the pump.
So, what next? Clogged water line?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules