|
|
-
Thinking of Selling
Ive been considering selling the Aquatrax, as I dont seem to have much time to use it anymore.
Im unsure what to ask if I did. KBB puts it at $3,900. Ive seen other units similar to mine priced across the board. Its in Delaware.
What it is-
2004 Aquatrax F12X-stock
current registration
36 hours. Not 136-it has 36 hours.
Lifejackets
Tow Tube
Honda cover
Fuel tank recall done in 2017
no problems. Everything works. No damage, and its never been rolled in the water.
Sitting on a 2004 Shorelander trailer.
Trailer is painted white from the factory.
No problems. All lights work, no damage.
Registration is current.
Any suggestions on an asking price if I were to sell it?
And I dont intend this to be an ad. Its NOT officially for sale yet.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules