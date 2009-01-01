Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Thinking of Selling #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2016 Location Delaware Age 35 Posts 153 Thinking of Selling Ive been considering selling the Aquatrax, as I dont seem to have much time to use it anymore.

Im unsure what to ask if I did. KBB puts it at $3,900. Ive seen other units similar to mine priced across the board. Its in Delaware.



What it is-

2004 Aquatrax F12X-stock

current registration

36 hours. Not 136-it has 36 hours.

Lifejackets

Tow Tube

Honda cover

Fuel tank recall done in 2017

no problems. Everything works. No damage, and its never been rolled in the water.



Sitting on a 2004 Shorelander trailer.

Trailer is painted white from the factory.

No problems. All lights work, no damage.

Registration is current.



Any suggestions on an asking price if I were to sell it?

And I dont intend this to be an ad. Its NOT officially for sale yet. 2004 F12X Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules