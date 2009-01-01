 Splitting hull
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Splitting hull

  1. Today, 08:27 PM #1
    noahonrocks
    noahonrocks is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2017
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    21
    Posts
    2

    Splitting hull

    Has anyone successfully split the decks on an x2 and saved them both? I have searched and not found anything.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:13 PM #2
    ktm640duke
    ktm640duke is online now
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    eustis fl
    Age
    56
    Posts
    602

    Re: Splitting hull

    I have never done it but I just chopped on up pretty good and the material they are made from is pretty brittle when you start prying on it. What the reason to split them?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 8 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 5 guests)

  1. ACP,
  2. BLRider,
  3. Old man rookie

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 