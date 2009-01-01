Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Splitting hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 2 Splitting hull Has anyone successfully split the decks on an x2 and saved them both? I have searched and not found anything.





I have never done it but I just chopped on up pretty good and the material they are made from is pretty brittle when you start prying on it. What the reason to split them?

