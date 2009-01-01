Thread: Splitting hull

|
Splitting hull
Has anyone successfully split the decks on an x2 and saved them both? I have searched and not found anything.
Re: Splitting hull
I have never done it but I just chopped on up pretty good and the material they are made from is pretty brittle when you start prying on it. What the reason to split them?
