2005 F12 possible electric issue?
I have an 05 F12 that's been well maintained since I bought it new. The battery is good. When I clip in the wrist lanyard, the instrument panel comes alive and beeps just as it should. However, when I hit the start button, everything immediately shuts down. Any ideas of the issue? I could take it to a mechanic obviously, but I have a feeling this is a quick easy fix that someone probably smarter and more experienced than me can probably identify.
