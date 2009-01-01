Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 F12 possible electric issue? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2006 Location Alabama Posts 11 2005 F12 possible electric issue? I have an 05 F12 that's been well maintained since I bought it new. The battery is good. When I clip in the wrist lanyard, the instrument panel comes alive and beeps just as it should. However, when I hit the start button, everything immediately shuts down. Any ideas of the issue? I could take it to a mechanic obviously, but I have a feeling this is a quick easy fix that someone probably smarter and more experienced than me can probably identify. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules