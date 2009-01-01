|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Any old school members still around here?
Any of the Members from 10 years ago still kicking around here?
WORLDWIDE PARTS PIMP
Live2ridepowersports@hotmail.com
I accept Paypal, Cash, Checks, Money orders, first born child or trades for payment.
Real men do it standing up!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Any old school members still around here?
I've been here since '06....
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules