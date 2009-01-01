Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Compression Testing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Casco MAINE Age 23 Posts 24 Compression Testing So before anything, I will say I have checked to make sure I am doing this the right way. I believe I am.



I am trying to check the compression on my 2 stroke but something is odd....



I took out cylinder ones spark plug and screwed in the gauge adapter. I had the other spark plug caps on the ground terminals. Cranked her over, gauge stopped reading at an even 100psi.



Checked cylinder 2 was exactly the same.

Cylinder 3 is where it gets odd. The needle on the gauge didn’t move at all for a good 5 seconds. Than it did and only read 30 psi.



i thought maybe I was doing it wrong so I rechecked cylinder 2. This time cylinder 2 only read 35 psi. I checked to make sure the gauge was tight in the cylinder head, which it was.



WTH is going on? Lol.



All 3 cylinders fire and run on their own. I disconnected and left one spark plug cap on each plug to test if any of them were dead.



Am am I doing something wrong or is this $20 gauge I got just a POS?



Also, is there a minimum amount of cylinder pressure in order for a cylinder to fire? The fact that each cylinder runs on its own, and runs good and strong makes me think either my gauge is messed up or I’m messing this up. The only reason why I wanted to check the compression was for my own curiosity. Supposedly the motor was rebuilt 3 years ago, which I have paper work. They wrote on the cylinder head the pressures of each cylinder too. (Which I guess could all be a lie if someone had there buddy write up a fake receipt)



Notes: Only smokes at startup, typical 2 stroke. Spark plugs are always clean and never cooked. Sounds strong, fires right up cold or hot. No issues as far as the motor. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Casco MAINE Age 23 Posts 24 Re: Compression Testing DEBUNKED

Don't buy cheap compression testers





