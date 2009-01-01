I have a 2011 sxr 800 totally stock. Looking for more performance, thinking about a pipe. Which is best? Will I be able to install myself? I am mechanically inclined. I don't race. I ride in the ocean, jump waves and love to carve corners. Reliability is very important. Any comments would be appreciated. Thanks. Maybe something other than a Pipe. I've rode stand ups for many years but always left them stock.