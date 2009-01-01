Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 Yamaha vxr pro starting issue #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2011 Location Novato Ca Posts 85 93 Yamaha vxr pro starting issue I have a 93 vxr pro that has a new engine battery etc. but it wont even click when you press the starter button. The main fuse is good the switch in the handlebars is clean & seems to be in good working order. The starter is good. I did jump the the studs on the solenoid and it turned over plugs got spark.Would the starter solenoid on its own cause this problem or could there be other electrical components involved? This ski is new to me I have x2s ( this ski turned over correctly when I first got it except one cylinder was bad so I replaced the 701 motor) any help would be appreciated.

