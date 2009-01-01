Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 90 JS500SX Crank rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location TN Age 31 Posts 32 90 JS500SX Crank rebuild Hey guys, so I've got about 5 JS550's in various states of disarray. I believe most of them need the bottom end rebuilt. I have 1 90 SX that I believe if I remember correctly, we put a new top end on, worked for a couple weeks then after that after starting it would "run away" when started. I remember reading that the crank seals or bottom end most likely needs rebuilt. I'm not familiar with pressing and redoing cranks, so is there anyone that rebuilds them? I see SBT has some, didn't know if that's my best way to go or not.



Also considering getting a 650SX engine and putting in the 550SX hull, besides a conversion plate, what all is needed? Do I need an upgraded water box? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) candysucker Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules