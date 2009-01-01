|
|
-
90 JS500SX Crank rebuild
Hey guys, so I've got about 5 JS550's in various states of disarray. I believe most of them need the bottom end rebuilt. I have 1 90 SX that I believe if I remember correctly, we put a new top end on, worked for a couple weeks then after that after starting it would "run away" when started. I remember reading that the crank seals or bottom end most likely needs rebuilt. I'm not familiar with pressing and redoing cranks, so is there anyone that rebuilds them? I see SBT has some, didn't know if that's my best way to go or not.
Also considering getting a 650SX engine and putting in the 550SX hull, besides a conversion plate, what all is needed? Do I need an upgraded water box?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- candysucker
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules