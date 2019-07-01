|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
PJS VHP Handle pole. Complete with sub plate, bars, shock and base
I have to PJS VHP handlepoles. If you have a vhp or know anything about them you know that the handle poles always crack at the base where the rod goes through the base of the pole.
The one pole is complete and in nice condition but has paint bubbles.
It includes PJS bars, subplate, throttle, shock, pad and the hard to find plastic control panel cover. $300
The other pole is just a pole and pad. Someone has attempted to repair it were they all break. $100
These are impossible to find and if you own VHP all you have to do is mm bolt your for Allen bolts that hold the pole for the ski and look at the mounting rod that goes through your pole you will see cracks.
You cannot see them unless you unbolt your Pole from the base.
Last edited by redlines; Today at 03:21 AM.
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: PJS VHP Handle pole. Complete with sub plate, bars, shock and base
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules