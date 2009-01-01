 Another 640 Tigersaki build
  1. Yesterday, 10:19 PM #1
    Another 640 Tigersaki build

    Let me start by saying I was inspired by a few other members who have done this already. I've had these parts for a while and will update as I find time to work on this. The ski is an '85 or '86 JS550 with exhaust exit on the right side. The donor parts came from a couple old Tigersharks. My plan is to put this thing together and work out the bugs, then tear it down for custom paint and mats. Here is the ski as it sits.
  2. Yesterday, 10:21 PM #2
    Re: Another 640 Tigersaki build

    I had a running engine that I tore down for inspection and new seals.
  3. Yesterday, 10:24 PM #3
    Re: Another 640 Tigersaki build

    There was a blob of JB Weld on the case. Something must have come apart at sometime in the past cause there was a small hole. I had it welded up then ground it smooth.
  4. Yesterday, 10:29 PM #4
    Re: Another 640 Tigersaki build

    For those who are not familiar with the Tigershark 640, they are 72-78hp (depending on carbs and pipe) and have this strange twisted porting arrangement. The port to sleeve, and the cylinder to case matchup is VERY good on these.
  5. Yesterday, 10:34 PM #5
    Re: Another 640 Tigersaki build

    Piston to cylinder clearance was good after honing so I'm using the pistons as they are. A 550 or 650 coupler will screw right on to the Tigershark crank. I happen to have a 650 version on hand.
  6. Yesterday, 10:41 PM #6
    Re: Another 640 Tigersaki build

    After trueing up the head and cylinder deck I mocked up the top end and torqued the bolts with NO base gasket!! Squish with stock head and steel head gasket came in at .055". I'm thinking that should be fine on 91 octane but will know for sure after I get cranking compression readings. Trying to get all the low end punch I can out of this and lowering the port timing with no base gasket will help. I sprayed the old head gasket with copper coat and buttoned up the top end.
  7. Yesterday, 10:43 PM #7
    Re: Another 640 Tigersaki build

    Save for more
  8. Yesterday, 10:43 PM #8
    Re: Another 640 Tigersaki build

    And more
  9. Yesterday, 10:44 PM #9
    Re: Another 640 Tigersaki build

    And more...
