 Finally tuning js440/550?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:47 PM #1
    netdr
    netdr is offline
    PWCToday Regular netdr's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Maryland
    Posts
    101

    Finally tuning js440/550?

    Final tuning?
    JS440/550 with SBN44 and West coast pipe... Starts, runs, rideable, but seems to be flooding (rich smoke) at about 1/3 throttle and if I punch to high, it just bogs down and will die out if I don't feather a little. Jets? I tried some adjustments and it helped a little... But not satisfactory. Carb was just rebuilt professional.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:50 PM #2
    netdr
    netdr is offline
    PWCToday Regular netdr's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Maryland
    Posts
    101

    Re: Finally tuning js440/550?

    IMG_20181117_115805.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:54 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,695

    Re: Finally tuning js440/550?

    What are your jetting specs, including HSA and LSA settings?
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 