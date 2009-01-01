Hello, Im new here and couldnt find my problem posted anywhere.
I have a 1989 js550, the motor is new from sbt and the carb and all wiring was redone by jet ski solutions. Upon putting everything back together I cranked it over and nothing. So I made sure it was pumping fuel and it is, its just going strait to the return line. And no fuel is entering the carb. If I dump a little fuel in the carb it fires up immediately. The rev limiter is removed and there is a restricter in the line. I removed the pump and made sure the needle was not stuck to the seat. And that I reset all settings to factory. Im out of ideas! Any help would be amazing thank you!