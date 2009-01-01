|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
02 GP1200R Possible Carb Problem, Bogging/Dying at low RPM/MPH HELP
Recently bought a 02 GP1200r used with about 100 hours on it. The ski has a D plate and chip and has good compression on all 3 cylinders first off. The problem I am having is when it is cold it is hard to start and also has severe bogging hesitation in the water only at low rpms and speeds. Once I warm it up and gte it over 30 mph or so it nevermisses a beat and I can hit low 60 mph on it. If I let the ski sit on the shore for 20 mins or so it goes right back to having a bog hesitation at low rpms. the plugs were also replaced at the start of the year and I am running pre mix 40:1 oil in it. What do you think the problem is on it? If you think it is a carb problem, how hard is it to get to the carbs and rebuild them? A local shop wanted $650 out to door to do all 3 with parts and labor. Thanks in advance.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- The Grayt 1
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules